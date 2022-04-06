KIDDIPOPS soft play centre in Fleetwood handed a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A soft play centre in Fleetwood has been told it must improve after being handed a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Colin Ainscough
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 8:56 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 9:12 am
KIDDIPOPS in Fleetwood was given the score after an assessment on February 16, 2022

KIDDIPOPS in Lofthouse Way, Fleetwood, was given the score after an assessment on February 16, 2022, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

A one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”, a two star means “some improvement is necessary”, three star means “hygiene standards are generally satisfactory”, while four star means “hygiene standards are good” and five stars means “hygiene standards are very good”.

During the inspection, food hygiene officers found that the “hygienic handling of food” and “management of food safety” was “generally satisfactory”.

However, inspectors found that “improvement was necessary” in regards to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

It means that of Wyre's 200 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 154 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

