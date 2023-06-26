News you can trust since 1873
KFC Fleetwood permanently closes branch in Lord Street

KFC has permanently closed its branch in Fleetwood.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:52 BST

The fried chicken franchise failed to open its restaurant in Lord Street last week, with a sign on the window blaming the ‘temporary closure’ on staff sickness.

But KFC has now confirmed the branch has closed for good with immediate effect.

It is understood that some staff will be moved to the Cleveleys branch, while others will lose their jobs.

This morning, removal teams were seen taking fryers and other equipment from the soon-to-be vacated unit on Lord Street, opposite St Mary’s Catholic Church, and loading them into vans.

KFC said it will provide a statement to the Gazette with further details later today.

The Fleetwood branch had two stars out of five on Tripadvisor and a 3.3 rating on Google.

What’s replacing KFC?

It is has been reported that a charity shop will take over the unit in Lord Street in the weeks to come.

More details to follow...

