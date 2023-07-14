Some families say they can no longer afford to visit KFC due to increased prices.

The fried chicken chain has seen costs go up in recent years and some families say the fast food outlet is no longer affordable.

One KFC customer who was struck by the prices said: "I went into KFC on Saturday and was shocked just how much prices had increased and I wasn't the only one.

"The box meals are more than £10 each.

"A couple who came in behind had noticed the increase too and decided not to stop.

"I was ordering for my children and had promised hem a treat - but it did make me think about going to McDonald's instead.

"I get costs are increasing but it seems a step too far, especially when on one hand they can do a deal for two burgers and chips for £7. They are literally encouraging people to overeat."

In the midst of a major cost of living crisis, many people say they simply can’t afford to pay £2 for a single piece of chicken or nearly £10 for a bucket for one.

Another would-be customer who used to work for KFC said: “I was struck by the price of one piece of chicken which is now £1.99. Two quid for one single piece of chicken!

"I used to work for KFC in 2020 and remember a zinger burger being £3.49. It's now close to £6! A Mighty bucket was £6.49 and now it’s nearly a tenner.

“I hadn’t noticed these new prices as I’ve not been back since I left three years ago, and it might have been like this for a while.

"I nipped in for a quick bite but I couldn’t justify spending that much. They’re now pricing people out of the smaller meals.

“We all know prices have gone up but maybe it's time to take a step back and realise that some fast food is simply out of reach for many families now.”