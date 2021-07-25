It's party time in Blackpool as mum and daughter launch their events business

Beverley Forbes and daughter Shania, 20, have taken over Platinum Parties with a plan to glitz up events all across the North West.

They held an outdoor launch event this month for the business and have had a host of contacts on social media since showing interest.

Beverley said: "We have all sorts of things to make a party on any type go with a swing, everything from popcorn machines and wishing wells, illuminated letters to form words such as Love and Mr and Mrs for weddings, to pic and mix stands and prosecco walls!

Beverley and Shania Forbes who run Platinum Parties in Bispham, Blackpool

"Shania has her own business, Shania's Cakes and Bakes and I worked in the kitchen at Anchorsholme school. She was the one who said this would make a fantastic business for us both and when the opportunity came up in June we just went for it. Sometimes you just have to when the opportunity arises no matter what the economic conditions.

"The launch party went really well, with entertainers and refreshments and we had 65 people visit our site straight afterwards. We want to get the business established and then grow. We are already looking to bring in new items such as photo booths to expand the range.

"It is the right time for this sort of business, now as we hopefully come out of all the coronavirus restrictions. People have had a tough time and we want to bring a little bit of glitter, a little bit extra to any event they have coming up.

"People want to let their hair down and celebrate a bit now, and with numbers at weddings having increased this is the ideal time to make those events a bit more special. We are here to add a bit of the wow factor."

Shania Forbes with some of the items Platinum Parties supplies for the full range of events