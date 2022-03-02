McColl's has more than 1,300 stores in the UK, including branches in Blackpool.

Emergency talks are being held to source new funding.

The retailer is understood to be working with advisors to try to find a buyer to help the business stay afloat.

But Wm Morrison is understood to be monitoring McColl's situation closely with a view to possibly acquiring hundreds of its stores out of insolvency.

Around 200 of its stores already trade under the Morrisons Daily brand, and in November, McColl's announced that it would expand the number of Morrisons Daily conversions from 350 to 450 within a year.

Here are the locations of the McColl's shops that could be at risk in Blackpool.

