Inside the Spyglass bar in Blackpool

Inside the Spyglass Bar: A first look at Blackpool's new James Bond themed bar

The £600,000 Spyglass Bar on the ground floor of the hotel on Central Promenade is finally open.

By Iain Lynn
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 5:38 pm

We sent our special agent photographer DAN MARTINO along to order a Martini, and take some pictures.

Outside is sleek-looking

Inside you'll find plenty of Bond memorabilia

And of course, the drink of choice is a vodka Martini

This bar is a Bond-lover's dream

