Ice cream vans in Blackpool in winter?! - This is why Norbreck Castle was whipped up into a frenzy

Almost 1,000 people went to the Norbreck Castle hotel on the Prom in Blackpool for the Ice Cream Mobilers Expo – which showed off new vans, toppings, and even new cones.

Social media star, ‘Mr Tee’, who has millions of views online after showing off his King of Desserts van, said the traditional childhood treat needs to move online.

He said: “I started off in 2016 with just a normal Ford Transit ice cream van, with social media coming into that – like Facebook and Instagram.

“Now we are progressing. We have opened a new TikTok, YouTube, and are putting out content that is reaching target audiences – toddlers and teenagers – and it is building slowly, slowly, slowly.”

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. The expo has been held twice previously at the Britannia-run hotel, having started out at Broadhurst Park, the home of FC United of Manchester. Photo Sales

2. Organiser Dominic Rea, who runs Mr Really Good in Manchester, said the industry is being left behind – with events like his aiming at uncovering the new generation. Photo Sales

3. He said: “There are 52 million people in England. Then there are 1,000 involved in the ice cream trade. Photo Sales

4. “It is a dying trade and there’s no kids coming into it. Photo Sales