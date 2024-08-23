'I couldn’t believe my eyes': Lancashire residents stunned as Christmas decorations appear in stores in August
Shoppers were surprised after spotting Christmas decorations on the shelves of major retailers - more than four months before the big day.
B&M and Home Bargains have become some of the first retailers in the country to deck out their shelves in festive decorations and selection chocolates.
But is it too early for Christmas decorations in August? It’s a question that comes around every year.
Some residents in Lancashire were mad that decorations had already hit shelves:
Kath Burdett said: “Poundworld had Halloween items in stock four week ago near us! They're all going mad!”
Chris Worsley said: “Nothing is sacred!” Paul Wilcock said: “Been out over a month now. Talk about wishing your life away.”
Janet Johnston said: “Home Bargains and B&M have Halloween and Christmas out side by side far too soon.” Sharon Lang said: “Couldn’t believe my eyes.” Zaf Hussain said: “Every year they ruin the meaning of Christmas. It's just very commercialised now to grab as much money as they can . Kids now just think it's about getting high-end presents.”
Pat Brown said: “In my opinion it's just daft. Kids haven't finished their summer holiday. Everything is too commercialised now.”
On the other hand, some believed it was a good idea to help families spread the cost:
Kay Whittle said: “I just don’t see a problem with this. Having worked in retail it’s a well-known fact shops start getting ready for Christmas now and it can help customers by letting them buy a few bits a week.”
Diane Warmington said: “This is happening for folk to be able to purchase over a longer period due to cost of items and very limited budgets. It is too early for some but helpful for those on limited budgets.”
Vikki Patfield said: “I think it’s a great idea! Especially for families on low incomes and can spread the cost throughout the months leading up to Christmas!”
What do you think? Is August too early for Christmas decorations, or is it something that doesn’t bother you?
