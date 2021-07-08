How Blackpool's Madame Tussauds teamed up with Fylde founded firm to create a scent for You Tube star Dan TDM

Madame Tussauds has recreated the home studio of You Tube phenomenon Dan TDM, best known for his vlogs on the popular game Minecraft.

And to go along with it AromaPrime founded 40 years ago by Fred Dale in St Annes has created a special scent.

The firm, originally a producer of air fresheners, is well known for creating scents for exhibitions at The Blackpool Tower Dungeon, the Jorvik in York and for dinosaurs at the Natural History Museum.

You Tube sensation Dan TDM pictured on his visit to the resort with the aromas created for his figures exhibited at Blackpool's Madame Tussauds

And so it came up with a scent to enhance visitors’ experience. The fragrance, named Eau De Gamer, includes organic elements to reflect the grass and earth in Minecraft.

It also has a marine freshness as a subliminal trick to bring about the colour blue of Dan TDM’s branding in visitor’s minds, hints of sweetness are used to appeal to the star’s young audience and finally a tinge of a deodorant essence, evoking the traditional bedrooms of YouTubers and gamers.

Liam Findlay, who works as the themed scent consultant at AromaPrime, and who works with theme parks all over the UK said: “Our smell receptors are directly connected to the part of the brain which processes memories and emotions, so this aroma will make the experience of meeting DanTDM incredibly emotive and memorable for fans - even if they don’t realise it.

“Madame Tussauds Blackpool has done an outstanding job at recreating Dan’s likeness and his fun studio. Visitors will love it.”

Dan TMD's figures at Madame Tussauds Blackpool