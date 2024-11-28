The returning Household Support Fund could help with essential expenses 💸

Thousands of households are set to receive £250 payments through the government’s Household Support Fund (HSF).

Administered by local councils, the amounts distributed vary by region. The HSF is designed to help with essential needs such as food, clothing and utilities, providing support through vouchers and small grants to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

Below, we’ve highlighted the latest local HSF council schemes identified this week. For information on similar schemes in your area, refer to the end of this article.

Birmingham

If you’re facing difficulties, the Birmingham City Council is urging eligible residents to consider applying for support funds, and has introduced a scheme offering £200 payments to those who qualify.

For more information, head to Birmingham City Council’s website

Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council is providing £200 cash payments to 2,200 pensioners affected by the removal of their Winter Fuel Payments.

The council has confirmed it will reach out directly to those who are eligible.

For more information, head to Central Bedfordshire Council’s website

Isle of Wight

Thousands of struggling pensioners on the Isle of Wight could receive up to £100 in support this winter to help with the cost of living.

Through the Household Support Fund, residents can access various forms of aid, including:

A £25 food voucher for households receiving Local Council Tax Support, which will be automatically issued

A £75 utility voucher for pensioners on council tax support who do not qualify for Pension Credit (application required)

The fund also offers a top-up food voucher scheme for those in urgent need, emergency grants for islanders facing crises, and funding for local community food programmes.

The council is also partnering with local providers to deliver further assistance to residents experiencing financial hardship during this period.

For more information, head to the Isle of Wight Council’s website

Leeds

In Leeds, the fund is being provided as direct payments to households on Council Tax Support. Eligible residents will receive £40, while certain pensioners excluded from the 2024–2025 Winter Fuel Payment may qualify for £150.

The council has explained the eligibility process, saying: “This direct payment from the Household Support Fund will be based on information held on the Council Tax Support claim.

“Households in receipt of Council Tax Support on January 6, 2025 will receive an award. These payments will be made in January 2025, and we will contact those who are eligible.”

For more information, head to Leeds Council’s website

North Tyneside

Thousands of pensioners in North Tyneside may be eligible for a £200 boost this winter. Those who qualify are those on a low income and receiving Council Tax Support and/or Housing Benefit but not eligible for Pension Credit.

PayPoint vouchers, valued between £150 and £200, will be issued in December and January. The council will contact eligible residents directly, so there’s no need to apply.

If you believe you’re eligible and might be missed, you can visit the council’s website for more information.

Existing support will continue, with additional funding allocated to:

Enhance crisis funding

Help vulnerable families secure winter clothing for children

Provide £15 supermarket vouchers per child for those on means-tested free school meals, covering each week of the school holidays through March 2024

For more information, head to North Tyneside Council’s website

Solihull

Eligible households in Solihull may receive the following energy-related support:

Fuel vouchers worth up to £147 and fuel debt relief of up to £500 through Act on Energy

Payments of up to £147 toward energy costs through Solihull Council

Pensioners could access up to £500 in fuel debt relief and a Winter Fuel Card worth £200 to £300 through Age UK Solihull

Additional assistance includes:

Food parcels

Energy efficiency advice to help lower fuel bills

Central heating servicing and repairs

Essential white goods, clothing, and blankets to keep residents warm

For more information, head to Solihull Council’s website

Tandridge

Starting at 10am on Monday 2 December, low-income Tandridge residents can apply online for a small grant through the government’s Household Support Fund.

To expand the programme’s reach, the Tandridge Council has added £54,000 from its own budget, ensuring more households can benefit.

Residents can apply by visiting www.tandridge.gov.uk/supportfund or by calling 01883 722000. Applications will be accepted for two weeks, ending at 11.59pm on Sunday 15 December.

Grants are available even to those who have previously received support from this fund. Payments will be issued after the Christmas holidays.

Eligible households without children will receive £125

Eligible households with children under 19 will receive £225

For more information, head to Tandridge District Council’s website

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance. Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities). Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website. Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.

If you think you might be eligible for support or have questions about the Household Support Fund in your area, we’d love to hear from you! Share your thoughts or experiences in the comments section.