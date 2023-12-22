News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

House prices leapt by 5.4% in Blackpool in October, new figures show

House prices leapt by 5.4% in Blackpool in October, new figures show.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 17:19 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 17:20 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

But the significant rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.3% annual decline.

The average Blackpool house price in October was £137,460, Land Registry figures show – a 5.4% increase on September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.4%, and Blackpool was above the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Blackpool fell by £420 – putting the area 19th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

House prices leapt by 5.4% in Blackpool in October, new figures show (Credit: PA)House prices leapt by 5.4% in Blackpool in October, new figures show (Credit: PA)
House prices leapt by 5.4% in Blackpool in October, new figures show (Credit: PA)

The highest annual growth in the region was in St Helens, where property prices increased on average by 5.5%, to £185,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Tameside lost 4.6% of their value, giving an average price of £204,000.

Wyre

Hide Ad

The average Wyre house price in October was £200,288 – a 1% decrease on September.

Hide Ad

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.4%, and Wyre was lower than the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wyre rose by £2,300 – putting the area 13th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Fylde

The average Fylde house price in October was £238,779 – a 0.4% decrease on September.

Hide Ad

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.4%, and Fylde was above the 0.7% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Fylde fell by £2,000 – putting the area 23rd among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

First steps on the property ladder

Hide Ad

First-time buyers in Blackpool spent an average of £122,120 on their property – £460 less than a year ago, but £27,900 more than in October 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £148,450 on average in October – 21.6% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Hide Ad

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Blackpool in October – they increased 5.4%, to £117,113 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.6%.

Among other types of property:

  • Detached: up 5.2% monthly; down 0.1% annually; £232,253 average
  • Semi-detached: up 5.4% monthly; up 0.4% annually; £157,711 average
  • Flats: up 5.2% monthly; down 2.1% annually; £79,893 average

How do property prices in Blackpool compare?

Buyers paid 36.3% less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in October for a property in Blackpool. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £375,000 on average, and 2.7 times the price as in Blackpool.

Hide Ad

Trafford properties cost 3.3 times the price as homes in Burnley (£114,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, at £1.4 million.

Related topics:North WestHOUSE pricesBlackpoolPropertyFyldeProperties