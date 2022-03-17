Hotels aim to showcase Lancashire

Liberty's Hotel Blackpool

The company behind the two, the Coast and Country Collection, has launched a holiday package that seeks to showcase the best of Lancashire – encouraging people to explore new areas and enjoy the best that the county has to offer.

The Liberty’s in Blackpool and the Strathmore hotel in Morecambe, are offering holidays and short stays across all of the properties, with the emphasis being on a dynamic self-drive approach from guests, which will enable them to explore the many attractions found within easy proximity.

With many of the hotels in the wider collection within a relatively short jaunt of each other, it will also provide guests the chance to enjoy different locations within the same trip.

Paul FitzGerald, portfolio managing director of the Coast and Country Collection, said: “The Explore and Stay package aligns itself with the recent shift in domestic travel. Staycation has become a buzzword in the UK hospitality industry, however, this doesn’t have to come at the expense of variety. Our latest package offers guests a fluid experience to stay in our hotels, in some fantastic locations.”

To coincide with the launch, the group is on the hunt for county champions to help highlight the best of the area, from key attractions to local dishes, best pubs and restaurants to regional eccentricities.