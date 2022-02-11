Hotel at Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road stadium is set to join a new brand

The 66 room Blackpool FC Hotel in the South Stand will be associated with the international firm’s Radisson Individuals brand which was set up to allow independent hotels to be part of the global Radisson Hotel Group platform.

The firm said it means the hotel can benefit from the Group’s international awareness and experience, with the freedom to maintain its own uniqueness and identity.

Ben Mansford, chief executive officer at Blackpool Football Club, said: “Since Simon Sadler purchased the Club, we have worked hard to establish Blackpool FC Hotel as one of the leading places to stay in Blackpool.

The Blackpool FC Hotel is to join the Radisson Individuals brand

“Under the stewardship of Chloe Pixton, things have continued to move forward against the challenges of a global pandemic.

“As things have gone from strength to strength on the pitch, off the pitch, we are delighted that we have been able to finalise an arrangement to become part of the Radisson Hotel Group family.

“For the Club and the hotel to become associated with a best-in-class global market leader is testament to how far everyone has come at Bloomfield Road and we are excited for what the future with Radisson Hotel Group will mean.”

Adela Cristea, vice president, Head of Business Development UK and Ireland, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “At Radisson Hotel Group, we’re committed to delivering unique experiences to our guests.

“A hotel both within a football stadium and in the popular and unique tourist destination of Blackpool certainly helps us achieve that aim.

“We’re thrilled to add Blackpool FC Stadium Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals to our portfolio and look forward to giving our guests a warm welcome.”