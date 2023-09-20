News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Hickory's Smokehouse in Thornton reveal story behind restaurant's '8 days a week' slogan

Hickory’s will open its new Smokehouse restaurant in Thornton next week – but what’s the deal with the ‘8 days a week’ slogan?
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There’s a real buzz of excitement for the new American-style BBQ restarant which will open its doors in Fleetwood Road North next Monday (September 25).

The old Iron Horse pub has undergone a complete transformation and one thing that has caught people’s attention is the new restaurant’s slogan – ‘Open 8 days a week’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We asked Hickory’s, why eight days? This is what they told us...

Most Popular
Hickory's says its '8 days a week' slogan is often a talking point…inspired by a road trip to the Southern States of the USA over 14 years agoHickory's says its '8 days a week' slogan is often a talking point…inspired by a road trip to the Southern States of the USA over 14 years ago
Hickory's says its '8 days a week' slogan is often a talking point…inspired by a road trip to the Southern States of the USA over 14 years ago

The story behind Hickory’s ‘8 days a week’ sign

A spokesperson for Hickory’s said: “Hickory’s was born from a road trip to the Southern States over 14 years ago and one of the first places we visited was Black’s Barbecue in Lockhart, Texas.

"It is one of the oldest family-owned barbecue restaurants in the state and an institution for BBQ fans, outside there’s a sign that reads “Open 8 Days A Week.”

"We were inspired by these guys, inspired by their passion for southern hospitality and their love for smokin’, so along with ideas and inspiration we brought home this phrase.

Hide Ad

"Our smokers never stop and if we could eat BBQ & welcome guests 8 days a week we would!”

What can we look forward to?

Hide Ad

Specialising in authentic, Southern inspired food and drink, diners can expect a menu packed full of the flavours of the Deep South, with classic smokehouse dishes such as Memphis ribs, Texas-style brisket and BBQ pulled pork shipped in from the US.

Other menu favourites include the corn dogs, jumbo wings, chicken fried waffle, 12oz cowboy steak and super-stacked burgers.

You can see the full menu here and find Hickory’s on Facebook here.

Related topics:ThorntonTexasAmerican