Hickory’s will open its new Smokehouse restaurant in Thornton next week – but what’s the deal with the ‘8 days a week’ slogan?

There’s a real buzz of excitement for the new American-style BBQ restarant which will open its doors in Fleetwood Road North next Monday (September 25).

The old Iron Horse pub has undergone a complete transformation and one thing that has caught people’s attention is the new restaurant’s slogan – ‘Open 8 days a week’.

We asked Hickory’s, why eight days? This is what they told us...

Hickory's says its '8 days a week' slogan is often a talking point…inspired by a road trip to the Southern States of the USA over 14 years ago

The story behind Hickory’s ‘8 days a week’ sign

A spokesperson for Hickory’s said: “Hickory’s was born from a road trip to the Southern States over 14 years ago and one of the first places we visited was Black’s Barbecue in Lockhart, Texas.

"It is one of the oldest family-owned barbecue restaurants in the state and an institution for BBQ fans, outside there’s a sign that reads “Open 8 Days A Week.”

"We were inspired by these guys, inspired by their passion for southern hospitality and their love for smokin’, so along with ideas and inspiration we brought home this phrase.

"Our smokers never stop and if we could eat BBQ & welcome guests 8 days a week we would!”

What can we look forward to?

Specialising in authentic, Southern inspired food and drink, diners can expect a menu packed full of the flavours of the Deep South, with classic smokehouse dishes such as Memphis ribs, Texas-style brisket and BBQ pulled pork shipped in from the US.

Other menu favourites include the corn dogs, jumbo wings, chicken fried waffle, 12oz cowboy steak and super-stacked burgers.