Here's when Aldi reopens in St Annes following major refurbishment - and what to expect

The Aldi store at St Annes. Picture: Google Images.

The supermarket chain says the transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from

customers.

The new-look store will offer increased space, and include a new and improved Food to Go sections. Clearer signs will also make shopping easier for customers .

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store in Clifton Drive North employs 25 members of the local community, and the refurbishment will create additional jobs.

Store manager Steve Savage said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for