Here's what foodies can expect when visiting Marco Pierre's new Blackpool restaurant
The opening of Marco Pierre White’s new restaurant in Blackpool on May 1 will coincide with the arrival of a new seasonal menu that is perfect for spring.
Available at Marco’s New York Italian, which is located at the Holiday Inn on Talbot Road, the spring dishes include a range of seasonal specials on the main à la carte.
There is also a special puddings menu that has been brought out for the time of year.
Sitting alongside the range of classic New York and Italian inspired dishes that the famed chef loves so much will, it is hoped, go down well with both locals and visitors to Blackpool.
Katherine Gonzales-Moore, Food & Beverage Operations Manager at the venue, said: “Right from day one we want to make sure that guests know we will be bringing out seasonal menus throughout the year and the Spring specials is a great way to start this off.
“For any restaurant it’s vital that in order to attract guests back again and again we provide as wide a variety of menus as possible.
“Very few restaurants bring out seasonal menus every quarter but that is what we’ll be doing so that Marco’s New York Italian becomes the destination for eating out in Blackpool.”
On the main à la carte, starters include Zucchini Fritti, Carpaccio of Heritage Beetroot Salad, Salt & Pepper Calamari, Bruschetta Sun-Dried & Sun Blush Tomatoes, American Loaded Nachos and Buffalo Chicken Tenders.
For mains, alongside the delicious range of grass-fed steaks there’s a fabulous selection of sourdough pizzas that are made freshly on site.
Additional mains include Grilled Sea Trout alla Sicilian, Hickory BBQ Ribs, Carbonara Linguine, Lasagne Ragù alla Bologese and a Baked Chicken Saltimbocca.
The à la carte seasonal special starters include Classic English Asparagus, Poached Pear & Clawson Blue Stilton Salad and Minestrone Soup.
Mains are just as mouthwatering and include Supreme of Sea Trout, Spring Vegetable Spaetzle and a Chimichurri Glazed Baked Cauliflower.
Guests with any room left might then be tempted by the dessert menu which again includes a delicious mix of Italian and American inspired dishes such as a Classic Tiramisu, Baked New York Cheesecake and Maple & Pecan Pie.
“The seasonal menu reflects Marco’s ethos of serving up-to-date dishes that are not only in keeping with the time of year but use ingredients that are fresh, simple and classically prepared,” Katherine added.
“People love to eat out, even if it is just going to somewhere casual and the new spring menu is focused around our belief that good quality food should be an experience that is shared and enjoyed with friends and family, whatever the occasion.”
Visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/new-york-italian/blackpool to find out more.
