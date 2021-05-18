Here's what films are showing at Odeon, Island and Vue cinemas in Blackpool, Cleveleys and St Annes

The Odeon in Rigby Road, VUE in North Promenade and The Island Cinema in South Promenade are back in business with a host of blockbuster films on offer.

Below are all the latest Hollywood hits and classic re-releases that are playing in Blackpool, Cleveleys and St Annes today (Tuesday, May 18).

THE ISLAND CINEMA, South Promenade

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway - The lovable rabbit is back and Bea, Thomas, and friends have created a makeshift family.

Film times: 4pm, 4.30pm

Nomadland - A woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Film times: 4.45pm

Godzilla vs. Kong - The Gigantic Kong meets the unstoppable Godzilla. The world watches to see which one becomes the king of all monsters.

Film times: 7.30pm only

Those Who Wish Me Dead - A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him -- and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.

Film times: 7.45pm only

Spiral: From the Book of Saw - A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in 'Spiral', the terrifying new chapter from the book of 'Saw'.

Film times: 8pm only

VUE, North Promenade

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Film times: 4.15pm, 5.20pm, 5.30pm, 6.10pm and 8pm

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Film times: 5pm, 7.30pm and 8.25pm

Godzilla vs. Kong

Film times: 4.40pm, 6.55pm and 8.15pm

Mortal Kombat - MMA fighter Cole Young seeks out Earth's greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.

Film times: 3.15pm only

The Unholy - A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak, and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold.

Film times: 8.40pm only

Taxi Driver- A mentally unstable Vietnam War veteran works as a night-time taxi driver in New York City where the perceived decadence and sleaze feeds his urge for violent action, attempting to save a teen prostitute in the process.

Film times: 7.45pm only

Grease - It's 1958, summer is over and the hormonally-charged seniors of Rydell High are reluctantly returning to school, ready to fall back in with old friends and trade stories of the previous months' conquests.

Film times: 6pm only

Gladiator - When a Roman General is betrayed, and his family murdered by an emperor's corrupt son, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge.

Film times: 8.25pm only

Total Recall (30th Anniversary 4K Restoration) - 2084. Quaid is haunted each night by a dream that he is on Mars looking for beautiful Melina. He goes against his wife Lori's wishes and visits the Recall laboratories. They claim that they can help make his dream a reality.

Full times: 3.25pm

Tom & Jerry: The Movie - An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry's new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable...work together to save the day.

Film times: 3.50pm

THE ODEON, Rigby Road

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Film times: 3.30pm, 4pm, 4.30pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8pm

Nomadland

Full times: 4.45pm and 7.45pm

Godzilla vs. Kong

Full times: 3.45pm, 5.15pm, 6.45pm and 8.15pm

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Full times: 4.15pm

The Unholy

Film times: 6.15pm and 9pm

Sound of Metal - A heavy-metal drummer's life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing.

Film times: 7.30pm

Mortal Kombat

Film times: 5.30pm and 8.30pm

The Little Things - Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon is sent to LA for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer.

Film times: 8.45pm