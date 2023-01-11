News you can trust since 1873
Here are 9 amazing new businesses in Blackpool that opened in 2022, according to our readers

Gazette readers are celebrating their favourite new businesses that opened in 2022.

By Julia Bennett
6 hours ago

Entrepreneurs have been taking the plunge and making their dreams become reality despite the cost of living crisis.

And the risk seems to have paid off for the many who amassed a strong following both off and online before the close of the year, with people taking to social media to shower them with praise and support.

From food and drink venues to a gaming arcade, here is a list of some of our readers’ favourite new businesses, in no particular order:

1. Arcade Club

The Arcade Club opened its doors in the former Sam Thai casino in Bloomfield Road in June, bringing back retro classics while also offering modern gaming all under one roof.

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Cask micropub

Paul Gabbitas and Paul Fowler opened Cask micropub on Red Bank Road in Bispham in November. It's the sister premises to Cask in Layton.

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. The Vault Bar & Lounge

The Vault, a bar based in the premises of the former Barclays Bank in Cleveleys, opened its doors in April. Reader Joanne Benson said it's "just what Cleveleys needed".

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Cafe Meow

Rick Marsh and Katie Buchanan opened Cafe Meow in Birley Street. It's Blackpool's first cat cafe - a place where customers can enjoy a coffee or light meal in cat themed surroundings and in the presence of some friendly cats

Photo: Daniel Martino

