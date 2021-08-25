Haven's Carla Gran holiday park in Fleetwood granted extension to open until end of November

The holiday park of Fleetwood Road, a brand of Bourne Leisure Group, submitted proposals in June for it to extend the holiday season.

Normally the park would close at the latest on November 8, a decision that was made by town hall officials back in 1988.

However bosses for the holiday park company said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a need to open the park to 'benefit the local community.

Cala Gran Holiday Park in Fleetwood

In the application sent to Wyre Council officials, it says: "This application seeks to facilitate the opening of the park until November 30 this year. The mandated closure of tourism, retail and leisure businesses across the UK has had a stark impact, particularly upon communities that are heavily reliant on visitors to support the local economy.

"Provided that the necessary restriction are lifted, Bourne would like to open Cala Gran Holiday Park to guests for longer this year.

"This extension to the holiday season will have direct and important benefits for the local economy through the provision of jobs for the local community and through spending in Wyre."