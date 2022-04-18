Blackpool Council’s Adult Learning team provides a range of education courses and drop-in sessions to residents living in Blackpool aged 19 and over.

Most of them are free and aim to help people gain skills for life or to help them find suitable employment.

A spokesman said: “The council would like to gain a better understanding of residents’ interest in the courses, what they want to learn about, and what, if anything, prevents them from accessing the service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool residents can have their say on the adult learning courses offered by the town. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Your views will let us know how we should engage with adult learners and help us to ensure all residents regardless of circumstance are given the chance to access lifelong learning opportunities.”

Recent courses include “basic computer skills for people looking for work”; Food Safety L2; British Sign Language, an interview skills workshop and help with English and maths.