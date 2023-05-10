Council inspectors warned ‘major improvements’ were needed at Guy's Eating Establishment in Bilsborrow after visiting the canal-side attraction in February.

Located just off the A6 Garstang Road, five miles north of Preston, the restaurant and pizzeria was handed just one star out of five for its hygiene standards.

Inspectors told Guy’s that ‘major improvement’ was needed in regards to its management of food safety, while improvements were also required in relation to hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of the building.

The full inspection report was requested under the Freedom of Information Act but Wyre Council refused to make this public.

Have things improved?

Yes. Hygiene inspectors revisited Guy’s a week ago (Wednesday, May 3) and found improvements had been made.

It is now rated as ‘Good'.

This time around, the restaurant was awarded four stars out of five – with inspectors finding standards were now ‘good’ in regards to hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities.

Management of food safety was deemed ‘generally satisfactory’.

This category is judged on whether restaurant has a system or checks in place to ensure food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and whether the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

What has Guy’s said about the food hygiene ratings?

Guy’s declined to comment when approached about the 1 star hygiene rating awarded in February.