Good Friday fish and chips on the Fylde coast - 25 of the best chippies to get yours

Good Friday is upon us which means one thing for many people – tucking into fish and chips.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Mar 2024, 18:23 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 10:59 GMT

Many people across the UK traditionally eat fish and chips on Good Friday, which lands on March 29 this year.

With no shortage of delicious chippies on the Fylde coast, we asked our readers for their recommendations.

In no particular order, here are 25 fish and chip shops you try over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend:

1. Lily’s Traditional Fish & Chips

Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool."

2. Kay's Fish & Chips

Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DA | 4.7 out 5 (1,541 Google reviews) | "Nice atmosphere, plenty of seating, friendly staff and good quality food."

3. No3 Chippy

Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9AQ | 4.5 out of 5 (175 Google reviews) | "Fantastic quality, portion sizes and price, plus loads of food choices."

4. Mr Chips

Egerton Road, Blackpool, FY1 2NL | 4.5 out of 5 (61 Google reviews) | "Best chippy in town. Super friendly and A+ food. Can't ask for more."

5. The Ferry Cafe

The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF | 4.3 out of 5 (2,319 Google review) | "Great freshly cooked meal, quick service, good portion sizes and affordable."

6. Fish Loves Chips

Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3LB | 4.3 out of 5 (175 Google reviews) | "Good chippy, down to earth staff, friendly service, relaxed atmosphere."

