Many people across the UK traditionally eat fish and chips on Good Friday, which lands on March 29 this year.

With no shortage of delicious chippies on the Fylde coast, we asked our readers for their recommendations.

In no particular order, here are 25 fish and chip shops you try over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend:

1 . Lily’s Traditional Fish & Chips Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool." Photo Sales

2 . Kay's Fish & Chips Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DA | 4.7 out 5 (1,541 Google reviews) | "Nice atmosphere, plenty of seating, friendly staff and good quality food." Photo Sales

3 . No3 Chippy Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9AQ | 4.5 out of 5 (175 Google reviews) | "Fantastic quality, portion sizes and price, plus loads of food choices." Photo Sales

4 . Mr Chips Egerton Road, Blackpool, FY1 2NL | 4.5 out of 5 (61 Google reviews) | "Best chippy in town. Super friendly and A+ food. Can't ask for more." Photo Sales

5 . The Ferry Cafe The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF | 4.3 out of 5 (2,319 Google review) | "Great freshly cooked meal, quick service, good portion sizes and affordable." Photo Sales