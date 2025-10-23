The retailer is reviving its classic denim-and-logo style for a new generation 👖

GAP is returning to the UK high street after four years, with three new stores opening before Christmas

A flagship store in Covent Garden opens on November 7, followed by Westfield London on December 4 and Wembley Park’s London Designer Outlet on December 18

The comeback is part of GAP’s global push to ‘grow and elevate’ its physical presence and reconnect with shoppers

The retailer closed all 81 UK and Ireland stores in 2021 but continued trading online through a joint venture with Next

GAP also operates more than 40 concessions inside Next stores across the UK and Ireland, including London, Manchester and Glasgow

An iconic American fashion retailer is making a high-profile comeback to the British high street after a four-year absence, with three new stores opening before Christmas.

The move marks a major shift for GAP, which closed all 81 of its UK and Ireland stores in 2021 as part of a “digital-first” strategy.

The retailer says the openings are part of a global effort to “grow and elevate” its physical presence, blending digital convenience with in-person experiences.

Industry watchers see the return as a sign of renewed confidence in brick-and-mortar retail, particularly as fashion brands look to reconnect with customers through more “meaningful shopping experiences.”

Since its UK store closures, GAP has maintained a strong presence through its joint venture with Next, which operates its online business via the retailer’s Total Platform.

Where will the new GAP stores be?

Leading the revival is a brand-new flagship store in London’s Covent Garden, which opens its doors on November 7.

The shop will celebrate GAP’s American heritage with a mix of fashion, music, and culture, featuring classic jeans, logo T-shirts and cosy fleeces, alongside records and curated playlists to bring the brand’s “iconic heritage” to life.

Just a few weeks later, shoppers will be able to visit two more GAP locations:

Westfield London (Shepherd’s Bush) – opening December 4

Wembley Park, London Designer Outlet (outlet store) – opening December 18

GAP products are also available in more than 40 concessions inside Next stores across the UK and Ireland, including Oxford Street (London), Braehead (Glasgow), and Manchester’s Trafford Centre and Arndale Centre.

With three physical stores and dozens of in-store concessions, GAP’s comeback suggests the high street still has plenty of life left, and that shoppers’ love for denim and laid-back American style never really went away.

