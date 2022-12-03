Fylde folk rally round with generous offers of prams after shock closure of shop leaves customers in lurch

Social media responses to our story about the demise of James Andrew Prams and Nurseries at Squires Gate Lane have seen scores of people expressing their shock – and many offering to donate prams to mums and dads in need.

Joanne Quinn said: “This is so heartbreaking to read. I really feel for anyone involved I have a Nuna Ivy pram, comes with car seat and everything in-between. Don't want anything for it, if anyone needs your more than welcome to it. No-one should be going through this in the current climate and so close to Christmas. Feel free to message me if interested.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Evans wrote: “Does anyone know the couple in the story to see if they've been offered a pram system yet as I have one I'm selling but could donate it to them if they haven't found a suitable one for their car?”

James Andrew Prams and Nurseries at Squires Gate Lane bridge has closed suddenly.

Tasha Andrew said: “I have a grey Venicci travel system with carry cot and seat, one tyre needs replacing which is about £30 on the Venicci website or ebay. It has been in my garage so will need a deep clean but I am willing to gift it to someone who needs it because of this horrible shop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Gelder wrote: “Anyone on here want a free car seat and Isofix system, pm me and first come can have it. Was going to take it charity shop but feel this is a better thing to do as it’s such a shame this is for all involved.”

A poster under the name Up Your Alley said: “If anyone has been left in a position with no pram and has lost their money, I have a Mamas & Papas Ocarro pram and carrycot in brilliant condition that needs a new home. Please get in touch, I don’t want anything for it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Marsh said: “Baby Boutique Preston are trying to help customers. We have a help sheet in store of how to get your money back and we are being supported by the brands with stock to ensure we can get customers prams quickly for anyone due really soon.”

Abbie Robinson, the mum from South Shore quoted in the original story, who paid almost £400 in instalments for a travel system and carry cot ordered in good time for the arrival of a baby son on December 22, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fortunately we have been able to get another pram. Thank you to everyone who has offered to help.

“The Visa dispute has been raised with the bank but because nothing has been published about the liquidation anything paid past 120 days may not be refunded, so this is the issue that most of us will face. It’s the non-contact from the company that is disgusting and in the meantime we are all left in limbo with regards to getting the money back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The shop has been there years so never expected this.