Fylde coast women set to pop-up and open shop in Blackpool for the bank holiday weekend

Shoppers in Blackpool will get a look over the bank holiday weekend at products from local female entrepreneurs such as Baby Bamboo and Beyond, Sassy Chic, Little Things to Cherish and Lytham Gin.

It will be the first time that some of the ladies have ventured into physical retail, as most are online or events-based businesses, and shoppers will be able to meet the women behind these emerging brands.

The pop-up shop comes from a collaboration between Blackpool-based women in business group Pink Link and the council's enterprise support organisation, Blackpool Unlimited. It aims to show off what the new entrepreneurs of the Fylde coast have to offer, as people get back into high street shopping after months of lockdown.

Blackpool-based Pink Link and its business members are staging a pop-up shop in the Houndshill Shopping Centre at May bank holiday to show off their products to shoppers

Coral Horn, Founder of Pink Link and the Enterprise Vision Awards said: "We’re ready to talk shop! Many of the women in our network relied on events to showcase their products. The pandemic put paid to this and slashed those opportunities to sell.

"The Pink Link pop up shop will help these small businesses to expand awareness of their brand and reach new customers as well as having the valuable experience of being a retailer in a premium, high traffic shopping centre at one of the busiest weekends of the year."

She added that many shoppers want the customer experience of seeing and feeling what they are buying as well as the emotional engagement of buying from real people. With the added treat of being able to smell and taste the products before they buy.

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Business, Enterprise and Job Creation at Blackpool Council, said “Pink Link do an amazing job of promoting women in business so it’s a pleasure for us to sponsor their concept pop up shop.

Pictured is Sassy Chic's Rachel Grounds

"These incredibly talented local businesses will add value to the already great offer we already have at the Houndshill Shopping Centre over what I am sure will be a very busy bank holiday weekend.”

The Pink Link Pop Up Shop will be open from 28 – 31 May. They will be located at the old Virgin shop near the Disney Store.

