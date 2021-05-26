Fylde coast jeweller voted the best retailer in the country to work for

Family-owned jeweller Beaverbrooks, which was ranked number nine in 2020, has featured prominently in the annual 100 Best Companies to Work For list for 18 consecutive years, but this is the first time it has taken the top spot.

Judges said it won for its successful handling of the pandemic year, including its people-centric approach to business that put the safety of colleagues and customers first, protected jobs and incomes, and safeguarded the future of the company.

Throughout the pandemic the jeweller has ensured its colleagues felt engaged with business decisions and direction, a strategy that enabled it to retain its core culture and values, despite the challenges presented by Covid-19.

Beaverbrooks has been voted the best retailer to work for in the UK. Pictured are chairman Mark Adlestone and managing director Anna Blackburn

As a result, the jeweller is the only organisation in Best Companies’ history to be awarded a three-star accreditation for workplace engagement for 16 years running – the highest standard reflecting “world class” levels of workplace engagement.

Despite its 72 stores being closed for half of the financial year, it was able to retain strong levels of profit, and has seen positive trading in 2021 with sales soaring since stores reopened on 12 April.

Strong sales performance and careful planning enabled the business to retain jobs for all 900 colleagues, as well as paying Christmas bonuses, guaranteeing 100 per cent salaries during the first lockdown and enhancing furlough pay above the 80 per cent Government rate since June.

The company has also retained its charitable values, donating £1.5m to charities throughout the pandemic.

Anna Blackburn, managing director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be named as the number one business in the Best Companies to Work For list 2021, as well as the accolade for Retail’s Best Company to Work For which is truly an honour to receive.

"It’s been a challenging year of adapting to change, but we are incredibly proud of how we responded as a company.

“Treating our people well has always been part of our DNA, but we’ve elevated our focus over the past year, showing that being a great workplace and treating people well can directly impact the bottom line – even in the midst of a global pandemic.

“We believe that a collaborative culture is key to business success so communication has been essential, ensuring colleagues feel involved and engaged with the business, as well as increasing our focus on wellbeing.