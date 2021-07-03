Fylde coast drivers warned of delays as roadworks changes on the A585 near Skippool

Work is ongoing to try to ease traffic congestion along the road from Fleetwood to the M55 junction at Kirkham which is projected to get worse as more houses are built on that part of the Fylde coast.

The project is costing £150m and 30mph speed limits will be in place.

From Monday the traffic management system at Skippool Roundabout will change to allow junction widening works on the northbound verge.

Roadworks on the A 585

The eastbound carriageway of Amounderness Way will be reduced to one lane.

Mains Lane, also eastbound, will be reduced to one lane. Highways England said that traffic cones will be in place for the next 12 months.

At Lodge Lane, there will be temporary lights at the entrance to Singleton Hall and Barnfield Manor until July 11.

And over the same period there will be temporary lights to allow heavy roadworks vehicles to cross at Garstang Road East. The roundabout at Skippool is being replaced by a fully-signalised crossroads.