Fusion of Jaffa Cake and doughnut to hit shelves next week

McVitie’s Jaffa Jonut is a doughnut-shaped ring of sponge with the familiar orange-flavoured filling and dark chocolate coating.

It follows Jaffa Cake bars and mini rolls as well as flavour variations pineapple, cherry and passion fruit alongside the original orange.

McVitie & Price introduced the Jaffa Cake, containing a simple combination of sugar and tangerine oil to form the sealed layer of jam and named after Jaffa oranges, in 1927.

A tribunal determined that certain characteristics of the Jaffa Cake were cake-like, including the ingredients and texture, but it was also the size and shape of a biscuit, packaged and sold alongside biscuits and presented to be eaten with the fingers and not, as might be expected of a cake, eaten with a fork.

The Jonut will be available at Tesco from May 16 and other retailers from the end of June in boxes of four with a recommended retail price of £1.99 or in individually-wrapped single packs for 60p.

McVitie’s brand director, Emma Stowers, said: “We love hearing debate about our Jaffa Cakes, and the launch of our Jaffa Jonuts is sure to spark further conversation.

“We’re excited to offer a new twist to our fans, as the fusion between Jaffa Cakes and doughnuts brings an exciting and original taste experience to those who love a treat.”