Each week we will bring you the latest money off deals available for Blackpool's attractions, events, hotels and hospitality venues.

So if you are looking to save money during your visit this month, here are the latest Blackpool deals and offers.

If you'd like your offer to be included, email [email protected]

Each week we'll be bringing you the best money off deals from attractions, events, food and drink and hotels across Blackpool.

- Blackpool attraction offers and discounts:

Funny Girls, Dickson Road, Blackpool >>

You can save 30% on a dinner & show at Funny Girls Blackpool.

Save up to 30% off the ticket price when adding a 2 course, pre-show dining package to your booking.

More details can be found via the Funny Girls website.

Grand Theatre, Blackpool - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs >>

Family of Four Ticket savings using promo code FAMILY4TKT (To qualify for Family Pass tickets one or more must be under 18 yrs).

Senior Pass of Four Ticket enter promo code SENIOR4TKT (To qualify for Senior Pass tickets one or more must be under 18 yrs).

More details can be found www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach - Wylde Coasters locals offer >>

Local residents with FY and PR postcodes can save up to £11 at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach gate

This means you can arrive on the day without pre-booking and still get the online price, just make sure you bring proof of your address.

Full details of the Wylde Coaster offer can be found on the Blackpool Pleasure Beach website.

Comedy Station Comedy Club, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool >>

Comedy Station Comedy Club has a number of discount offers available from group booking deals to emergency and armed service discounts.

Full details can be found on the Comedy Station website.

Blackpool Tower, Central Promenade >>

You can save up to 20% on single admission on selected dates when you book online, or you can save 35% on three attractions, including Sea Life Centre, Madame Tussauds and The Blackpool Tower Dungeon.

More details on these offers can be found on the Blackpool Tower Website.

Blackpool Zoo, East Park Drive, Blackpool >>

You can save up to 28% off entry to Blackpool Zoo when you purchase a 12 month kids pass. You can also save money by signing up to a Blackpool Zoo membership.

Pleasure Beach, South Promenade, Blackpool >>

You can get 20% off a Blackpool Pleasure Beach entry when you book in advance of your visit. Online bookings must be made before midnight the day before to take advantage of the discount.

You can book your tickets and find out more on the Blackpool Pleasure Beach website.

Sandcastle Waterpark, South Promenade, Blackpool >>

Locals living in the FY1 to FY8 postcodes can receive 50% when signing up for a local members card.

Full details can be found by visiting the Sandcastle Waterpark website.

- Food and drink discounts in Blackpool:

Viva! Blackpool >>

You can book a pre-show dining experience at Viva Blackpool!

Reserve your seats now for just a £5 deposit - full details can be found on the Viva website.Bella Italia, Victoria Street, Blackpool >>

Bella Italia are thanking everyone who works for the Emergency Services, NHS and Armed Forces, with 25% off the total bill seven days a week. More details can be found at the Bella Italia website.

Brewers Fayre, Yeadon Way, South Shore >>

Bewer's Fayre also want to show its appreciation for everyday heroes, by offering a 25% discount off food to emergency services crews, NHS workers, armed forces and social care workers.

Red Lion, Devonshire Road, Bispham >>

Hungry? Signing up to the Red Lion website before you visit can save you 25% on your food bill when visiting the Blackpool pub.

More details can be found on the Red Lion website.

2 for 1 pubs >>

A number of pubs in Blackpool are offering two meals for the price of one, including, The Outside Inn located in Whitehills Business Park and the Air Balloon in Squires Gate Lane, South Shore.

Two meals for £9.95 at Sizzling Pubs >>

At the Devonshire Arms in Devonshire road and the Highfield Pub in South Shore visitors can get two meals for £9.95.

Brewers Fayre, Yeadon Way, South Shore, FY1 6BF >>

At Brewers Fayre in Blackpool, if you sign up to the website you can receive 25% off your food bill.

- Hotel and B&B discounts and offers in Blackpool:

The Ruskin

The Ruskin's Illuminations offer for families means the children are half price when sharing with 2 adults.

The offer if available while the Illuminations are shining until Sunday January 2, 2022

More details can be found at The Ruskin website.

Melville Hotel, 70-72 Adelaide Street, Blackpool >>

The Melville hotel is open for your festive break all year round and currently have a special offer for a 2 night break for 2 with full English breakfast £99. Family rooms from £125 for 2 nights. Kids Go FREE First child free with 2 paying adults – Subsequent children 50% off adult price – 2 adults 2 children from £62.50 per night.

Big Blue Hotel, Pleasure Beach, Blackpool >>

Autumn & Winter Break For 2 From Just £149.00.

A value two night break based on two sharing on selected dates between 31st October 2021 – 20th March 2022. https://www.bigbluehotel.com/offers/.

Boulevard Hotel, Pleasure Beach, Blackpool >>

Offer include Two Night Break Including 1st Night Dinner, 2 Nights Bed & Breakfast, Three Course Dinner From Market Menu* On 1st Night.

From £239.00 For Two Nights Based On Two Sharing. More details: https://www.boulevardhotel.co.uk/offers/.

Village Hotel, East Park Drive, Blackpool >>

Exclusive book direct offer from £50 per night

Make it a super Sunday with a relaxing break for 2 people from only £10 when you spend £40 on food during your stay. Book up to 31st December 2021.

Blackpool FC Hotel, Bloomfield Road, Blackpool >>

If you are looking to save money on your stay at the Blackpool FC hotel, visit the hotel's offers page.

The Carousel Hotel, South Promenade >>

Blackpool's Carousel Hotel have a range of offers from Tribute Nights to money off ticket offers for local attractions.

Full details can be found online.

Imperial Hotel, Promenade, Blackpool>>

Stay from 3 nights and save up to 30% off* dinner, bed and breakfast or bed and breakfast.

*Offer is only valid on selected dates and must be booked 7 days prior to arrival. Pre-payable non-refundable.

Full terms and conditions can be found at the Imperial Hotel website.

Dalmeny Hotel, 19-33 South Promenade, St Annes >>

Holidaymakers can save money when paying a 50% deposit on advanced bookings with the Dalmeny Hotel. There are a number of different offers available via the hotel website.

Cliffs Hotel, North Promenade >>

From bank holidays to illumination stay-overs there are offers available to suit anyone a midweek or break in Blackpool's Cliffs Hotel.

You can visit the Cliffs Hotel website for more details.

Claremont Hotel, North Promenade >>

All inclusive packages for two nights plus two free trips to Fleetwood and Mecca Bingo. Free afternoon tea and scones plus daily bingo and quizzes.

For more information visit claremonthotelblackpool.co.uk.

Viking Hotel, South Promenade >>

The Viking Hotel has an array of offers from all inclusive breaks to adult only mid-week stays. The venue also has nightly entertainment, including singers and comedians. More information can be found via the websites offers page.

Best Western Carlton, 282 North Promenade >>

You can unlock 5% on all stays at the Best Western Carleton, where there are also hotel package deals to suit you.

- Other offers and discounts:

Tesco clubcard discounts >>

Convert Tesco clubcard points into Tesco Reward Partners vouchers and get three times the vouchers' face value to use on tickets eg £5 in points converts into £15 worth of vouchers. Can be used at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Blackpool Zoo.

Blackpool Transport Saver Ticket >>

Visitors can save money travelling during their visit to the resort with the Blackpool Transport Saver Ticket. The ticket offers unlimited travel on any Blackpool Transport bus or tram. Customers can save up to 8% when purchasing a ticket in advance.

More details can be found via the Blackpool Transport website.

National Rail >>