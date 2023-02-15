News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fresh new look for this Aldi store as part of supermarket's £600m investment plans

An Aldi store will unveil its new makeover on Thursday – and customers are being offered some ‘legendary Specialbuys’ to mark the reopening.

By Julia Bennett
59 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 4:38pm

The Wesham store at Mill Farm on Coronation Way will re-open to customers on Thursday, February 16 at 8am.

Here’s all you need to know:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£600m investment

Aldi at Wesham which has undergone a makeover
Most Popular

The transformation of the Wesham retail space is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into improving its stores following feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

It will mean increased space dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, beers, wines and spirits, Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fresh bread and cakes have also been moved to the last aisle, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store employs 31 members of the local community, and the refurbishment will create additional jobs.

Specialbuys on offer

Wesham customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys which are available every Thursday and Sunday. During re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of products for Aldi’s Big Pet Event, such as comfy beds (from £12.99), a dog grooming kit (£19.99) and car seat covers (£12.99).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We can’t wait to welcome customers back’

Aldi store manager Damien Hardman said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.”

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

Opening times

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The store, which has 90 car parking spaces, will be open from Mondays to Saturdays from 8am until 10pm and on Sundays from 10am until 4pm.

AldiWeshamFood