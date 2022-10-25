The shocked customer claims the video shows a driver working for Chilli Hut in Lytham Road, Freckleton opening a takeaway box and spitting on his food before handing him his order.

The incident allegedly happened on Saturday, October 15, after he complained about a mix-up with a previous order, which meant the driver had to make a return trip to the address.

But the takeaway denies the claims and has sought to reassure customers after the footage was circulated on Facebook.

Chilli Hut in Lytham Road, Freckleton, claims the video merely shows the driver checking the food is the right order before handing it to the customer

Manager Barham Mama explained that the customer had received the wrong order and upon returning with the correct food, the driver opened the pizza box to ensure it was the right order.

He said the ‘spitting sound’ was actually ‘the sound of a pizza box sliding'.

"I just want to say the other side, what really happened. I hope people understand,” he began.

"That driver has been to that house 100 times, but this time the customer ordered two BBQ calzones and we have sent him a garlic bread with cheese instead.

Chilli Hut in Lytham Road, Freckleton

"He rang us, so we sent another driver straight away. He had three more deliveries in the same direction, so he was trying to make sure it was the right pizza.

"There was no sound of spitting, it was the sound of the pizza box sliding.”

The customer – who asked to remain anonymous – said he didn’t notice anything unusual with his pizza when he was eating it.

It was only after reviewing his doorbell footage that he became suspicious of the driver’s behaviour.

Chilli Hut said the customer visited the takeaway with the footage and demanded ‘compensation’ from them.

Manager Mr Mama said: “The person who posted that, he came to the shop before he posted it and showed the us the video, which we were unaware of.

"He said if you don’t want us to post this on social media, compensate him. I don’t know what he meant by compensation.

"So I said to him that I could send him food for free anytime he wants.

"He said he don’t want that, he really wanted something different. I tried to solve everything from my side but he wanted some money.

"Then I said I will contact my partner and the driver and find out about it and let you know.

“We talked with driver and he said he didn’t do it. He was working with us for around one year and there was no problems from him.”

The customer said he was offered £30 in vouchers as a good will gesture, but was disappointed that the takeaway denied tampering with his food.

He decided to go public with his footage and said he will not be ordering from the takeaway again, where he normally orders food four or five times a week.

The video has been viewed over a thousand times after it was shared to local Facebook groups.

