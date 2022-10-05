Mr Pilley, together with his sister Michelle Davidson and co-defendants Lee Qualter and Joel Chapman, sat together in the dock at Preston Crown Court today for a pre-trial hearing before His Honour Judge Knowles.

The case revolves around the alleged mis-selling of energy supply contracts through Mr Pilley's firm Business Energy Solutions (BES).

The four were told that the process of selecting a jury would begin on Monday in Court 2 of the old Sessions House in Lancaster Road. It is expected jurors will be sworn in on Tuesday and the trial would then proceed.

Andy Pilley arriving at court for an earlier hearing.

The court was told: "The jury retiring before Christmas is still the expectation."

Mr Pilley, 51, from Thornton, is facing two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.

Ms Davidson, 48, of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys faces two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors and one of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Qualter, 51, also of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys is charged with one count of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors.

And Mr Chapman, 37, of Kingston Road, Willerby, Yorkshire, faces two counts of fraud aiding false representation.

All four have denied all the allegations against them.