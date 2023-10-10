An official opening date has been confirmed for Blackpool’s new Frasers department store in Houndshill Shopping Centre.

The Fraser Group is currently refurbishing the former Debenhams store after agreeing a deal with the Council-owned shopping centre last November.

The retailer has confirmed that it will open its doors at 9am on Friday, November 24.

The department store said it will offer an ‘unrivalled range’ of beauty, fashion, sports and childrenswear with “a comprehensive mix of hundreds of brands”.

In addition, the site will see Frasers Group open a Sports Direct store and a new branch of luxury fashion store Flannels next spring.

Cllr Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “After the closure of Debenhams on 8 May 2021, we were determined to find the right replacement anchor tenant.

"One that would have a hugely positive impact on the Houndshill and match our ambitions for the rejuvenation of the wider town centre.

Following its acquisition of the shopping centre in 2019, Blackpool Council said it was committed to “maximising its impact as a catalyst for town centre regeneration” and as a key part of its strategy to aid the town’s post-pandemic recovery.

IMAX cinema, restaurant and new stores to follow...

Construction of a second phase of the Houndshill Shopping Centre is well under way and is due to open next year.

It will include an IMAX and multi-screen cinema, a restaurant (The Backlot Diner) and a large new ground floor unit intended for Wilkos before the struggling retailer collapsed into administration and closed its final stores on October 8.

Blackpool Council has not said whether a new retailer has been found to occupy the new 22,500 sq ft store upon completion of the works.

More than 100 new jobs will be created by the Houndshill extension and Blackpool Council said it expects the new stores, cinema and restaurant to attract an additional 1.2 million visitors to the shopping centre each year.

This year has seen a number of new tenants move into the shopping centre, with new stores from Skechers and coffee shops Muffin Break and Bob & Berts.