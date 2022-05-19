Property group Annington has given the homes at Butlers Meadow, off Harbour Lane, a revamp and put them on the open market after they were handed back to the firm by the Ministry of Defence.

Warton has seen a mini-property boom over the last year, with sold prices increasing by 16 per cent. Annington said that with prices starting from £120,000 the homes will provide the ideal opportunity for first time buyers looking to get onto the ladder.

Louise Saunders, Sales and Marketing Manager at Annington, said: “We’re expecting the homes in Warton to be very popular with local buyers, including families and renters that are looking to purchase their first home. The properties are a blank canvas with scope for further improvement so that buyers can put their stamp on their new home.”

The former forces homes in Butlers Meadow

Nicola Lindsay, branch manager at selling agent Reeds Rains, said: “Warton is a great place to live. The community has everything needed for a comfortable lifestyle, but it is still close to the city. This combined with regeneration in the area, the upcoming HS2 and plenty of green space, should make Warton even more attractive as a place to live.