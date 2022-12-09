Food hygiene ratings Wyre: The one star restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops in Thornton, Cleveleys, Fleetwood, Poulton and Knott-End inspected in 2022
Eleven eateries in Wyre were handed a one-out-of-five rating following assessments by food safety officers this year.
By Adam Lord
9th Dec 2022, 11:59am
A one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.
These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded one star during 2022 (Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on December 9, 2022):
