Food hygiene ratings Wyre: The one star restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops in Thornton, Cleveleys, Fleetwood, Poulton and Knott-End inspected in 2022

Eleven eateries in Wyre were handed a one-out-of-five rating following assessments by food safety officers this year.

By Adam Lord
16 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 11:59am

A one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded one star during 2022 (Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on December 9, 2022):

1. One star rated eateries

Photo: Food Standards Agency

2. Freddy's Chicken And Pizza

Freddy's Chicken And Pizza / Takeaway/sandwich shop / Unit 1C / Thornton Centre / Victoria Road East / FY5 5DX / Rated 1 star / Inspected February 14, 2022

Photo: Google

3. Jaffa Takeaway

Jaffa Takeaway / Takeaway/sandwich shop / 113 Lord Street / Fleetwood / Lancashire / FY7 6LB / Rated 1 star / Inspected May 12, 2022

Photo: Google

4. Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree / Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen / 15 Breck Road / Poulton-Le-Fylde / Lancashire / FY6 7AA / Rated 1 star / Inspected August 8, 2022

Photo: Google

