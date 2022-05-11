A one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

These are the cafés, takeaways and pubs awarded one star in 2022.

L'italiano Charcoal Grill in Ribbleton Lane was handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an inspection on April 5, 2022.

- Bells Guest House And Tea Rooms at Bell Farm, Bradshaw Lane, Pilling, was handed a one star following an inspection on March 28

- The Black Bull at 192 Park Lane, Preesall, was rated as one star on March 28

- Rice N Spice at 64 North Albert Street, Fleetwood, was also rated on March 28 and given a one star

- Granada Fish Bar at 5 North Albert Street, Fleetwood, was rated as one star on January 25

- Farmers Arms at 18 Church Street, Garstang, was given a rating of one star on January 24

The food hygiene rating scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so people can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

A rating of 5 means hygiene standards are very good; 4 means hygiene standards are good; 3 shows hygiene standards are generally satisfactory; 2 states that some improvement is necessary; 1 means major improvement is necessary and a 0 rating shows that urgent improvement is required.

The data is correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on May 9, 2022.