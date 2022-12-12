News you can trust since 1873
Food hygiene ratings Fylde: The zero, one and two star restaurants, cafés, pubs, takeaways and sandwich shops inspected in 2022

One Fylde eaterie was handed a zero star rating following an assessment by food safety officers this year, while a further three received one-out-of-five and one business was awarded two-out-of-five.

By Colin Ainscough
2 hours ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 12:15pm

A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary” and a two star rating means “some improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

These are the restaurants, cafés, pubs, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded one star during 2022 (Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on December 12, 2022):

Photo: Food Standards Agency

2. Dahlias Kitchen

Dahlias Kitchen / Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen / Cropper Road / Blackpool / FY4 5LB / Rated 0 stars / Inspected October 20, 2022

Photo: Google

3. Nile

Nile / Takeaway/sandwich shop / 112 Poulton Street / Kirkham / PR4 2AH / Rated 1 star / Inspected May 5, 2022

Photo: Google

4. Ploy Thai Seafood

Ploy Thai Seafood / Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen / 19 St Andrews Road South / St Annes / FY8 1SX / Rated 1 star / Inspected April 28, 2022

Photo: Google

