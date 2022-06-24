The chairman recently purchased the old Chequer’s Plaza Hotel on Queen’s Promenade with the aim of transforming it into a ‘football themed’ hotel similar to Hotel Football in Manchester.

As well as being used to accommodate young Fleetwood Town footballers, the venue will also be open to travelling teams, groups and the touring football junior clubs who come to the Fylde coast each year.

Mr Pilley said: “I’m delighted to acquire such a fantastic building in Blackpool’s famous Promenade and am really excited about what we can make it. We are looking to create a special football themed hotel to cater for the tens of thousands of touring sides who travel to the Fylde coast each year, as well as our young players at Fleetwood Town FC.

Andy Pilley

“The hotel will be football themed and designed for footballers, from the design of the rooms, to the facilities and even the food will be catering for everything a footballer of all ages and abilities would require.

“I’m a local lad and am very proud when I can redevelop a famous building on the Promenade - it’s a stone throw almost from where I grew up. But a big thing for me is to also create jobs for local people - it’s something I gain great pleasure from. I’m hugely excited about the project.”

Renovation work on the old hotel is due to begin ‘almost immediately’, a spokesman added.

The Fleetwood Town chairman plans to transform the old Chequer's Plaza Hotel