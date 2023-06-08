News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood mum scolds Asda for selling out of date baby milk which expired 6 months ago

A Fleetwood mum has hit out at Asda after she found baby milk on its shelves which had expired six months ago.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST

The woman, aged in her 20s, said her baby daughter had been poorly with stomach ache after she unknowingly fed her SMA PRO Growing Up Milk from the Asda Superstore in Fleetwood.

After checking the carton, she was shocked to discover the product she bought on Saturday (June 3) had expired six months ago in December 2022.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said her daughter was in such discomfort she took her to the walk-in clinic. She believes her abdominal pains were caused by the out of date baby milk.

Returning to the supermarket she found more than a dozen cartons of the ready to drink formula still for sale on the shelves, with most having been out of date since last year.

She alerted staff but was infuriated by the ‘dismissive attitude' of a customer service advisor who told her the child was probably just poorly ‘because of the warm weather’.

She demanded to speak to a manager who promptly ordered the expired milk to be removed from the shelves. She was handed a £40 gift card as a ‘gesture of goodwill’.

The Fleetwood mum has since shared a Facebook post warning other parents to remain vigilant and always check the dates before purchasing.

Her baby daughter has since recovered.

What does Asda say?

Asda said it is currently investigating why the out of date items were on the shelves and how they were missed during date checking procedures.

