The woman, aged in her 20s, said her baby daughter had been poorly with stomach ache after she unknowingly fed her SMA PRO Growing Up Milk from the Asda Superstore in Fleetwood.

After checking the carton, she was shocked to discover the product she bought on Saturday (June 3) had expired six months ago in December 2022.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said her daughter was in such discomfort she took her to the walk-in clinic. She believes her abdominal pains were caused by the out of date baby milk.

A Fleetwood mum was shocked to find baby milk for sale on Asda shelves which had expired 6 months ago

Returning to the supermarket she found more than a dozen cartons of the ready to drink formula still for sale on the shelves, with most having been out of date since last year.

She alerted staff but was infuriated by the ‘dismissive attitude' of a customer service advisor who told her the child was probably just poorly ‘because of the warm weather’.

She demanded to speak to a manager who promptly ordered the expired milk to be removed from the shelves. She was handed a £40 gift card as a ‘gesture of goodwill’.

The Fleetwood mum has since shared a Facebook post warning other parents to remain vigilant and always check the dates before purchasing.

Her baby daughter has since recovered.

What does Asda say?

