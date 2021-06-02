Fleetwood graduate makes the switch to homes sales

Hayley Hughes, 23, has been taken on as a trainee sales adviser. She graduated from Bangor University with a First-Class integrated Masters Degree in Geography but saw her original career plans disrupted by the coronaviurs crisis.

She said: “I’d originally been offered a job as cabin crew but because of Covid that didn’t happen. I started looking at industries with similar customer service skill sets and approached Anwyl by sending in my CV.

"It’s not just a case of selling a house and handing over the keys – there’s a lot more to the process from the customer’s initial enquiry to completion, dealing with solicitors, mortgage advisers and keeping everyone up to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayley Hughes of Fleetwood

"I’m learning everything from scratch but it’s amazing how much you can pick up shadowing someone and I’m now able to cover sites on my own.”

Since joining the company, Hayley has enrolled on the Future Talent Network, online knowledge and support hub recently launched by the Home Builders Federation for new entrants to the home building industry.

Managing director of Anwyl Homes Lancashire John Grime said: “Creating career opportunities for young people is important for the growth of the Anwyl business.”

Anwyl Homes Lancashire directly employs nearly 60 people and is now active at nine locations including Barton, Burscough and Warton, in Lancashire.