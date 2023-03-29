News you can trust since 1873
Fish and chip shops near me: The chippies with a 5 star rating in Poulton, Cleveleys, Thornton and Fleetwood

It’s not just Blackpool that has fantastic chippies - in fact, some of the best chippies around are outside the resort.

By Colin Ainscough
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:23 BST

If you are looking for recommendations, we’ve round-up the chippies that have scored top marks from the Food Hygiene Agency.

Here are the 5 star food hygiene rated fish and chip shops in Poulton, Cleveleys, Thornton and Fleetwood.

Chatties / 116 Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood. FY7 8EJ / Inspected: July 2 2020

1. Chatties

Chatties / 116 Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood. FY7 8EJ / Inspected: July 2 2020

Corner Chippy / 15 Beach Road, Cleveleys. FY5 1EF / Inspected: February 24, 2022

2. Corner Chippy

Corner Chippy / 15 Beach Road, Cleveleys. FY5 1EF / Inspected: February 24, 2022

Dolphin Chippy / 35 Blakiston Street, Fleetwood. FY7 6EN / Inspected: February 13, 2020

3. Dolphin Chippy

Dolphin Chippy / 35 Blakiston Street, Fleetwood. FY7 6EN / Inspected: February 13, 2020

Highbury Chippy / 86 Highbury Avenue, Fleetwood. FY7 7DS / Inspected April 28, 2022

4. Highbury Chippy

Highbury Chippy / 86 Highbury Avenue, Fleetwood. FY7 7DS / Inspected April 28, 2022

