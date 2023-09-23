Hickory’s Smokehouse opens its new Thornton restaurant next week but you can join us for a sneek peak inside...

The popular restaurant chain has taken over the Iron Horse pub in Fleetwood Road North and will officially open on Monday, September 25.

Specialising in authentic, Southern-style food and drink, Hickory’s is now taking online bookings – you can book a table here.

Work has been taking place to transform the former Greene King pub into a Hickory’s since the Iron Horse closed earlier this year.

The renovation is now complete and Hickory’s have unveiled a restaurant with a cosy, warm ambience filled with a friendly atmosphere.

Join us for a look inside the new Hickory’s Smokehouse in Fleetwood Road North, Thornton...

Specialising in authentic, Southern inspired food and drink, diners can expect a menu packed full of the flavours of the Deep South, with classic smokehouse dishes such as Memphis ribs, Texas-style brisket and BBQ pulled pork shipped in from the US. Other menu favourites include the corn dogs, jumbo wings, chicken fried waffle, 12oz cowboy steak and super-stacked burgers.

Other menu favourites include the corn dogs, jumbo wings, chicken fried waffle, 12oz cowboy steak and super-stacked burgers.