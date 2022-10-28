The official opening took place at 2pm today (Friday, October 28) and we were there to take a first look inside.

Skechers are renowned for their comfort and the store will stock a wide-range of cushioned footwear.

The new Skechers store will replace the former Toy King in Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Previously, the closest Skechers stores are in Manchester’s Church Street, the Trafford Centre, Liverpool ONE and Cheshire Oaks.

2. The new Skechers store in the Houndshill shopping centre Store Manager Sharon Henry Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

