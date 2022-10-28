First look inside Blackpool's new Skechers store which opened in Houndshill shopping centre
A new Skechers store has opened in Blackpool’s Houndshill Shopping Centre – which is great news for those looking for extremely-comfortable footwear.
By Colin Ainscough
4 minutes ago
The official opening took place at 2pm today (Friday, October 28) and we were there to take a first look inside.
Skechers are renowned for their comfort and the store will stock a wide-range of cushioned footwear.
The new Skechers store will replace the former Toy King in Houndshill Shopping Centre.
Previously, the closest Skechers stores are in Manchester’s Church Street, the Trafford Centre, Liverpool ONE and Cheshire Oaks.
Take a closer look at the new store here:
