The team ready to welcome customers on Friday.

First look inside Blackpool's new Skechers store which opened in Houndshill shopping centre

A new Skechers store has opened in Blackpool’s Houndshill Shopping Centre – which is great news for those looking for extremely-comfortable footwear.

By Colin Ainscough
4 minutes ago

The official opening took place at 2pm today (Friday, October 28) and we were there to take a first look inside.

Skechers are renowned for their comfort and the store will stock a wide-range of cushioned footwear.

The new Skechers store will replace the former Toy King in Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Previously, the closest Skechers stores are in Manchester’s Church Street, the Trafford Centre, Liverpool ONE and Cheshire Oaks.

Take a closer look at the new store here:

1. The new Skechers store in the Houndshill shopping centre

The wide range of stock.

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. The new Skechers store in the Houndshill shopping centre

Store Manager Sharon Henry

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

3. The new Skechers store in the Houndshill shopping centre

The new looks store.

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

4. The new Skechers store in the Houndshill shopping centre

The new Skechers store in the Houndshill shopping centre is officially opened by Store Manager's Sharon Henry

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
