Shoppers stood outside the new store, off Holyoake Avenue in Bispham, before the doors were opened following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at around 8.15am – around 45 minutes earlier than expected.

The grand opening came after neighbouring shop, the supermarket Aldi, opened in the former B&Q and Poundstretcher unit in late September following months of extensive building work.

Pets at Home also has a base at the site.

“We’re thrilled to open a brand new store in Bispham and create even more jobs for local people,” B&M said.

“We hope everyone is delighted with their new store and we can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors.”

