Financial technology firm joins the Bloomfield Road team to sponsor Blackpool Football Club

The Bloomfield Road club's first team shirts will be adorned with a sleeve logo featuring Leslie, a London-based fintech company which specialises in the hospitality sector and whose colours match the famous tangerine and whites.

Leslie was founded by Joey Barnett, 29, and his business partner Dovi David with a view to revolutionise the way people buy from hospitality businesses using mobile phone technology that lets people pay for items via a QR code, with no app download required.

It was given a boost last year when it won multi-million pound seed funding from Middleby Corporation, supplier of more than 90per cent of the largest food service chains across the US, and Australian BNPL founder Larry Diamond, of ZIP.

Blackpool players Jordan Gabriel (left) and Kenny Dougall (right) pictured with CEO and founder of Leslie, Joey Barnett.

Joey Barnett, chief executive and founder of Leslie, said: “Leslie is delighted to be an official partner of Blackpool FC. Blackpool is my home town and my family are big Blackpool fans.

"I’m really excited to be supporting the club with this sponsorship and working in partnership with the club to improve the customer experience.

“Leslie is a company named after my late grandfather, Leslie Barnett. Our brand is named after him and our logo features a brand mark of a line drawing representation of a tangerine-coloured flower.

"Tangerine is the colour of Blackpool Football Club and each Leslie petal within our brand mark corresponds to one of our four values: Reliability, Integrity, Making A Difference and Energy - the very same values he instilled in me.

“We can’t wait to see the Leslie logo on the first-team playing kit for this season’s Emirates FA Cup journey. Hopefully the club can progress to the next round and we can generate more exposure for the club and Leslie and enjoy the journey together.”

Leslie uses a fast, contact-free, frictionless and interactive on-table ordering solution, which increases revenue, reduces wastage and costs, and it will be available as a payment option at the hospitality suites at Bloomfield Road.

Jonty Castle, Blackpool FC’s chief revenue officer, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Leslie as our official technology and hospitality partner, as well as exclusive sleeve sponsor for the Emirates FA Cup.

“Leslie has a strong affinity to the town and football club, and we look forward to developing a successful relationship.

“Leslie has revolutionised the hospitality industry, offering people a simplified and more efficient way to order, tip and pay, which is accessible via a QR code.