Spring is the perfect time to refresh your finances, just like decluttering your home

Cut unnecessary costs by cancelling unused subscriptions and reviewing your bills

Update your budget to reflect changes in income, expenses, and financial goals

Optimise savings and debt management by setting clear targets and prioritising repayments

Check investments and credit scores to ensure long-term financial stability

As the days grow longer and the air feels fresher, spring presents the perfect opportunity to declutter our lives - not just our homes, but our finances too.

A "financial spring clean" can help you regain control, cut unnecessary expenses, and set yourself up for a more secure future.

Here are some key steps to refresh your finances in 2025.

Cancel your unused subscriptions

The convenience of subscriptions is undeniable, but they can silently drain your bank balance.

Whether it’s a streaming service you rarely use, a gym membership that gathers dust, or an app subscription you forgot about, now is the time to audit your recurring expenses.

Check your bank statements for direct debits and card payments linked to subscriptions, and cancel services you don’t use or downgrade to cheaper plans if possible.

Consider the alternatives - many apps and platforms offer free versions that might suffice.

Refresh your budget

Your financial situation and priorities may have changed over the past year, so updating your budget is crucial. A well-structured budget ensures you allocate money effectively to essentials, savings, and leisure.

Review last year’s spending and identify areas where you overspent or could cut back. Adjust for any changes, and factor in any new expenses, pay increases, or shifts in financial goals.

Use budgeting tools and apps like YNAB, Monzo, and Emma, which can help automate and track spending.

Tidy up your savings strategy

If your savings are scattered across different accounts or you’re not putting aside enough, a spring reset can optimise your approach.

Set clear goals. Whether it’s an emergency fund, holiday savings, or a home deposit, having defined targets helps.

With interest rates fluctuating, consider high-interest savings accounts and shop around for the best returns. You could also automate your savings, setting up direct debits to move money into savings before you can spend it.

Declutter your debt

Debt can weigh you down, but a focused plan can lighten the load. List all of your outstanding debts, including credit cards, loans, and overdrafts.

Prioritise any high-interest debts, paying these off first to save money in the long run. If you have multiple debts, consolidating them into a single, lower-interest payment might help.

Review direct debits and bills

Spring is a great time to check your essential bills and ensure you’re getting the best deals - shop around for better deals on energy, broadband, and insurance.

Check for discounts or cashback - many banks and apps offer incentives for switching providers - and eliminate unnecessary direct debits that no longer serve you.

Organise your investments

Investing wisely can help build wealth, but it’s essential to check that your investments align with your goals and risk appetite.

Assess your portfolio’s performance, and review how your stocks, ISAs, or pensions have performed over the past year. Seek professional advice if you’re unsure about next steps.

Check your credit score

A strong credit score is vital for securing loans, mortgages, or better financial products, so check your score for free using services like Experian or ClearScore.

Correct any errors that could be lowering your score, and improve your rating by making payments on time and reducing credit utilisation.

Spring cleaning isn’t just for your home - your finances deserve a refresh too! Have you recently tackled any of these money-saving steps? Or do you have your own tips for a financial spring clean? Share your thoughts and advice in the comments.