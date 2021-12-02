So if your little ones are eager to hand their Christmas lists to Santa in person, here is where you can visit him throughout December.

However, places are booking up fast.

1. Farmer Parrs Farmer Parrs, £7, running until December 24, book at www.ticketsource.co.uk/farmer-parrs-animal-world Photo Sales

2. Lytham Hall Lytham Hall's Santa's Grotto, £12, every Sat and Sun until December 19, 10am - 4pm, book at www.lythamhall.org.uk/copy-of-events-2021 Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach Blackpool Pleasure Beach, £15.99, Weds-Sun throughout December and every day in run-up to Christmas eve, book at blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/whats-on/grotto Photo Sales

4. Newton Arms Newton Arms, £5, Saturday, December 4, 2pm - 5pm, book at www.eventbrite.com/e/santas-grotto-tickets-196169226437 Photo Sales