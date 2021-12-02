Winter Gardens' Christmas Wonderland

Father Christmas near me: These are the festive grottos where you can meet Santa in Blackpool and the Fylde coast

Ahead of the big day, Father Christmas is stopping off at locations across Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

By Colin Ainscough
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 11:38 am

So if your little ones are eager to hand their Christmas lists to Santa in person, here is where you can visit him throughout December.

However, places are booking up fast.

Are you hosting an event this year? If you'd like the details listed here, email [email protected]

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Farmer Parrs

Farmer Parrs, £7, running until December 24, book at www.ticketsource.co.uk/farmer-parrs-animal-world

Photo Sales

2. Lytham Hall

Lytham Hall's Santa's Grotto, £12, every Sat and Sun until December 19, 10am - 4pm, book at www.lythamhall.org.uk/copy-of-events-2021

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Blackpool Pleasure Beach, £15.99, Weds-Sun throughout December and every day in run-up to Christmas eve, book at blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/whats-on/grotto

Photo Sales

4. Newton Arms

Newton Arms, £5, Saturday, December 4, 2pm - 5pm, book at www.eventbrite.com/e/santas-grotto-tickets-196169226437

Photo Sales
BlackpoolFyldeThe Gazette
Next Page
Page 1 of 2