Euro 2020: These are the Blackpool pubs where you'll be able to claim a free pint to kick-off the Euros

Football fans will be able to grab a free pint in Greene King pubs across Blackpool as the Euro 2020 competition gets underway.

By Iain Lynn
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 4:55 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 3:19 pm

The free pint offer will be rolled-out on Friday, July 11, 2021, the first day of the Euro 2020 football tournament.

To claim the freebie, pug-goers will not need vouchers or downloads, but will instead be asked to say a specific phrase to bar staff.

These are the participating Greene King pubs, where you can book a table in and around Blackpool:

1. DOG & PARTRIDGE

DOG & PARTRIDGE, 265 LYTHAM ROAD, BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, FY1 6ET 01253 404047

2. COUNTING HOUSE

COUNTING HOUSE, 10 TALBOT SQUARE, BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, FY1 1NG 01253 290979

3. FARMERS ARMS

FARMERS ARMS, 570 LYTHAM ROAD, BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, FY4 1RF 01253 407215

4. WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON, TOPPING STREET, BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, FY1 3AF 01253 620885

