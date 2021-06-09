Euro 2020: These are the Blackpool pubs where you'll be able to claim a free pint to kick-off the Euros
Football fans will be able to grab a free pint in Greene King pubs across Blackpool as the Euro 2020 competition gets underway.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 4:55 am
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 3:19 pm
The free pint offer will be rolled-out on Friday, July 11, 2021, the first day of the Euro 2020 football tournament.
To claim the freebie, pug-goers will not need vouchers or downloads, but will instead be asked to say a specific phrase to bar staff.
These are the participating Greene King pubs, where you can book a table in and around Blackpool:
