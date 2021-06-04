Euro 2020: These are the Blackpool pubs where you'll be able to claim a free pint during the Euros

Pub chain Greene King is offering a free pint to every customer in celebration of pubs reopening across the country and the impending summer of sport.

The offer will be rolled on on the first day of the highly anticipated Euros football tournament on Friday, June 11.

Customers across the UK will be able to claim a free pint of Ice Breaker at more than 1,000 participating Greene King pubs nationwide.

No vouchers or downloads will be needed for the freebie, customers simply need to utter the phrase 'Your home of pub sport' to bar staff.

These are the participating Greene King pubs in Blackpool:

*One free pint of Ice Breaker per person available when you say ‘Your home of pub sport’ in a participating Greene King pub, see www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/euro-2021/ for a full list.

Valid during serving hours on June 11, 2021.

Offer cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or discount.

1. Counting House Counting House / 10 Talbot Square / Blackpool / Lancashire / FY1 1NG / 01253 290979 Buy photo

2. Washington Washington / Topping Street / Blackpool / Lancashire / FY1 3AF / 01253 620885 Buy photo

3. Dog & Partridge Dog & Partridge / 265 Lytham Road / Blackpool / Lancashire / FY1 6ET / 01253 404047 Buy photo

4. Farmers Arms Farmers Arms / 570 Lytham Road / Blackpool / Lancashire / FY4 1RF / 01253 407215 Buy photo