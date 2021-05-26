Drivers warned over closures and diversions planned for M55 and M6 during June

Work is to be carried out to resurface and repair sections of the carriageway at Junction 4 at Blackpool and the M55 to M6 slip roads near Preston.

Highways England said local signs and diversions will be in place and drivers should allow extra time for journeys.

A spokesman said: "While we always aim to work to the programme, unforeseen circumstances may mean slight changes may take place at short notice. Every effort will be made to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

Highways England is warning of closures and diversion on the M6 to M55 sliproads in June

"However, these works will inevitably generate some noise and disruption and we'd like to apologise in advance for any disturbance."

From June 7 to 19, work will take place on the M6 southbound to M55 link roads to repair the surface and install new road studs at a cost of £550,000.

The work will be taking place between 8pm and 6am each night and the link road will be closed during these times. Drivers will need to join the northbound M6 instead, travelling up to junction 33 and joining the southbound M6 from there.

A 24 hour speed restriction of 50 mph will be imposed throughout this period on the M55 eastbound and the link road will be closed.

Work will also take place at Junction 4 of the M55 at Blackpool

On June 15 overnight, the M55 to M6 link road near Broughton will be closed in both directions. Drivers will need to use the northbound A6 from junction 1 of the M55 and join the northbound or southbound M6 at junction 33.

Between June 14 and 16, there will be overnight closures on the M55 between Junctions 1 and 3 in both directions to allow the building of a bridge.

This is for the new Preston Western Distributor Road which will run from the new Junction 2 on the M55 through the countryside to join the A583 Blackpool Road near Clifton and which is due to open in 2023.

This closure is needed to install the beams for the new Becconsall Bridge.

The M55 will be closed overnight for bridge installation at the new Junction 2 to serve the Preston Western Distributor Road now under construction

From June 22 to July 7, work costing £700,000 will take place at the Blackpool end of the M55 at Junction 4.

Repairs will include resurfacing and replacing the road markings and road studs along each of the slip roads at junction 4, a section of the eastbound carriageway and the westbound hard shoulder.

Overnight from June 22 to 23, the westbound exit slip road and the eastbound entry slip road will be closed. There will be lane closures on the M55 itself.

On Wednesday and Thursday 23 and 24 June the eastbound carriageway and entry slip road closed – drivers will need to take a signed diversion route to join the M55 at junction 1.

From June 25 to 30, the eastbound entry slip will be closed, with lane closures on the M55.

From June 30 to July 7 the westbound exit slip road will be closed at night and lane closures will be on the motorway.